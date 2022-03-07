Homestay owner records 2000 private videos, photos of tourists, arrested

One person has been accused of secretly collecting videos and photos of personal moments of more than 2,000 tourists. The accused is said to be the host of Airbnb. Airbnb is an American company that works to provide the best homestay to tourists. It also offers other services related to tourism. The man is accused of spying on tourists visiting the homestay and recording videos of their personal moments. The person concerned has been arrested. Airbnb has also banned the property. The accused is a resident of Texas, USA. The accused is 54 years old and his name is said to be Jay Eli. He had a hidden camera in his homestay. He had ordered the device from an online shopping site. Police have seized a camera, laptop, tablet and phone from the accused. The investigation has revealed that the accused has been recording tourists for over a year.

A 17-year-old girl named Bianca was also staying in the same homestay. She says the experience of living in this homestay was like a horror movie. Eli had earlier been arrested by police in November. At that time, the accused was convicted in 4 cases. But now a total of 15 cases have been registered against him. He has been charged with violating people's privacy, hurting people's feelings and secretly recording a person's personal moments.