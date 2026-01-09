Honduras: Congresswoman Gladys Aurora Lopez Injured After Being Struck by Explosive in Tegucigalpa; Video Surfaces

A Honduran opposition leader, Aurora Lopez, was injured after an explosive device thrown from afar struck her head at the National Congress. The attack was captured on a camera in which a small hard material is seen hitting the head of Lopez, who was speaking to a journalist.

The conservative National Party blamed ruling Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) members for the attack with an explosive device, which was defused at a distance from Lopez, injuring her on Thursday afternoon, January 8. However, the Libre Party did not respond to the claim.

Video of Attack

BREAKING: Congresswoman Gladys Aurora López struck by explosive device at Congress of Honduras. Video shows the explosion. pic.twitter.com/NESiePqoKN — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) January 8, 2026

The attack comes amid heightened political tensions following the November 30 vote, in which centrist Salvador Nasralla has appealed to the Electoral Justice Tribunal, seeking a recount of votes in multiple departments. This appeal comes after the electoral authority declared National Party candidate Nasry Asfura the winner by less than 1% of the vote.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Lopez was giving an interview to a journalist when an explosive device hit her in the back and neck. However, she was said to be in stable condition, though she received multiple injuries.

Both parties are seeking to unseat the leftist Libre Party of President Xiomara Castro, whose candidate Rixi Moncada trailed in third in the elections.