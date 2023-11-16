HonorTech partners with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to serve 2.5 lakh meals

New Delhi, Nov 16 Demonstrating its commitment to social responsibility, HonorTech on Thursday announced its partnership with the world's leading NGO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, to serve 2,50,000 meals to school children through the latter's mid-day meal programme and beyond meal initiatives.

HonorTech and The Akshaya Patra Foundation have joined forces to support the foundation's mission of not just providing food but also fostering a conducive environment for learning and holistic development by addressing the battle against classroom hunger and critical issues that hinder education and overall development in India.

"This partnership with The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a significant step for HonorTech.

"We are committed to fostering positive societal change by promoting education, improving the health and well-being of young learners, and empowering future generations across India," he added.

Aligned with the foundation's core objectives, HonorTech is focused on promoting access to education by sponsoring meals for school children and is working towards keeping students healthy and nourished by playing a crucial role in combating the malnutrition issue.

In a further demonstration of its commitment to supporting education, HonorTech celebrated Diwali with students at a school under the Municipal Corporation, showcasing the company's dedication to fostering positive change and bringing joy to the lives of young learners.

This collaboration represents a joint effort to make education accessible, eradicate malnutrition, and empower students in India to achieve their full potential by sponsoring meals and actively engaging with the community.

HonorTech is taking a substantial step towards fulfilling its social responsibility commitment and contributing to the betterment of society.

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Gurugram, HonorTech operates as a comprehensive solutions provider offering services to manufacturing capabilities.

