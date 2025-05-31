"Hope remains": UAE's enduring humanitarian aid for Gaza illuminated in global documentary

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 31 (ANI/WAM): The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council has released a documentary film highlighting the humanitarian efforts and initiatives provided by the United Arab Emirates to the residents of Gaza affected by the humanitarian crisis in the Strip.

The film tells real-life stories of individuals who represent thousands who have received aid from the UAE, embodying the nation's historic humanitarian role in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people.

Titled "Hope Remains," the film premiered on the global Discovery Channel, reflecting international appreciation for the UAE's leading and continuous role in supporting Gaza's residents.

As of last November, the UAE's contributions accounted for 42 per cent of the total humanitarian aid provided to the Strip since October 2023, amounting to USD 828 million.

The documentary showcases the values of generosity and fraternity that define the UAE, its people, and residents. It features firsthand accounts from beneficiaries of UAE initiatives and interviews with aid workers involved in this humanitarian journey.

Through unique and unprecedented scenes, the film illustrates the transformative impact on the health and psychological well-being of many who received assistance and initiatives.

Beneficiaries recount the difficult circumstances they endured during the war and their initial despair, followed by the rekindling of hope, all conveyed through a narrative style that blends personal experience with storytelling.

International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council plans to release "Hope Remains" in both its international and national versions, in Arabic and English, on its social media platforms and national television channels throughout June.

This film is part of the Council's ongoing effort to highlight the humanitarian endeavours of various UAE organisations working in the humanitarian field. This recognition underscores the vital role these entities play in conveying the nation's humanitarian message, founded on fraternity and solidarity with brothers and friends worldwide.

It is worth noting that last year, the Council launched "On the Frontline," a series of short documentaries showcasing individuals working and volunteering in relief and humanitarian initiatives implemented by Emirati entities within the UAE, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Gaza Strip. These films highlighted their roles in providing assistance and relief to the brotherly Palestinian people and enabling initiatives to achieve their objectives. They were broadcast on national television channels and digital platforms.

The examples featured in the documentary series underscore the cohesive social fabric of the UAE, built on fostering values of goodness, solidarity, and human compassion with brothers and friends during times of adversity and crisis.

Under the guidance of its wise leadership, the UAE continues to provide relief and humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza, driven by its commitment to alleviate suffering for the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute nearly half of the Strip's population. Relevant UAE humanitarian teams are working tirelessly to achieve this goal, which is consistent with the UAE's fraternal stance and its steadfast approach to supporting brothers in times of crisis. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor