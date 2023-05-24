Hope this G20 meeting in Srinagar promotes tourism: J-K residents on day-3

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 : The last day events of the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting have begun in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign delegates attended the meetings and sessions organized in the last two days with a special focus on tourism and other developments between the G20 countries.

Talking about the G20 meeting in Srinagar, a resident of Ganderbal said, "We hope this will promote tourism...We also hope that such programs are held frequently and that people come here often...Foreign tourists will come and this will end unemployment here...Now, the entire country knows that Kashmiris are good hosts and we welcomed the delegates open-heartedly..."

Kashmiris welcomed the G20 meetings which will boost the tourism and business sector in Kashmir. The delegates are scheduled to visit the various famous places in Srinagar.

On Tuesday, J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Dr Jitendra Singh, and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant participated in the session.

Addressing the meeting, Union Minister Reddy said, "Ministry of Tourism and Government of India is committed to working with all the G20 member countries and all the International organisations to promote sustainable practices that benefit the people and the planet."

Meanwhile, Singh said that Srinagar has a wide range of craftsmanship and has the highest railway bridge in the world. India is ready to share global responsibility as far as the obligation towards the economy, environment, and society is concerned.

"Youth are highly well-informed and they can see the enormous opportunities offered by the PM of India. The common man of Srinagar wants to be a part of the global journey led by PM Modi," he added.

At the session, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that Jammu and Kashmir have always been the center of knowledge, wisdom, and breathtaking landscape. For 30 years this land of peacefulness had to suffer from state-sponsored terrorism by the neighbouring country.

"However, PM Modi brought development schemes that empowered the state. J-K is now open to a new era that is open to growth, peace, and development. Today J-K stands as one of the developed states in the country," he added.

The meeting started amid the high security across Kashmir to prevent any incidents.

