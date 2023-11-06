Hostage freed 18 hours after gunman broke into Hamburg Airport

Berlin, Nov 6 The armed man breaking into the premises of the Hamburg Airport on Saturday has been detained, and his daughter was freed from his vehicle, Germany's Hamburg police said on Sunday afternoon.

On social media platforms, local police said the man was detained without resistance and his 4-year-old daughter seemed to be unharmed after 18 hours of confinement.

On Saturday evening, while the man broke into the premises of the airport with his daughter, he fired two gunshots into the sky.

With the police carrying out operations at the airport, all flights from and into Hamburg Airport had been cancelled, Xinhua news agency reported.

The airport said on Sunday afternoon that it is making preparations for a resume of flight operations. The case is under investigation by local police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor