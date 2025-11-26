Huge blaze engulfs Hong Kong high-rise; kills four, injures three

Hong Kong, November 26 : At least four people were killed and three others injured after three high-rise residential towers caught fire in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Wednesday, The New York Times reported, citing the city's public broadcaster, Radio Television Hong Kong.

According to The New York Times, citing the public broadcaster, two of the injured are in critical condition, while one is reported to be stable.

Visuals from the site showed bright flames ripping through multiple floors, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

The affected buildings were covered in bamboo scaffoldinga common feature in Hong Kong's construction and renovation workwhich is more flammable than the metal scaffolding used in many other major cities, The New York Times reported.

The incident occurred in the northeastern part of the city's New Territories, prompting a significant emergency response as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

More details awaited.

