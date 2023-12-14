Hugh Grant tries Mango Bite, says it takes him ‘back to Calcutta’

Los Angeles, Dec 14 The cast of the upcoming film ‘Wonka’, which stars Timothee Chalamet, Hugh Grant, Olivia Coleman, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key and Simon Farnaby among others, got a chance to taste the popular Indian candy 'Mango Bite' and their reactions suggest that they loved it.

A video shared by Warner Bros. India shows Timothee Chalamet, Hugh Grant, Olivia Coleman, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key and Simon Farnaby trying the Indian candy.

Chalamet likes the bright yellow and green packaging.

To which, Coleman says the packaging “is like a little handbag.”

She then tries the candy calling it is yummy and tagged it as her “favourite”.

Grant then tries it and said: “I am liking this very much. It takes me back to Calcutta (Kolkata).”

Chalamet says the last three candies, including this one were a “home run.”

Keegan loves it too.

The interviewer talks about how children share this candy in school on their birthday, to which, Keegan says: “Such a nice tradition.”

Farnaby hilariously added: “On your birthday you hand things out. On your birthday you will lose all your sweets.”

‘Wonka’ is a 2023 musical fantasy film directed by Paul King, who co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Farnaby, based on a story by King.

It tells the origin story of Willy Wonka, a character in the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl, featuring his early days as a chocolatier. This is the third film based on the Dahl book following Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005).

