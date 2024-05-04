Human Rights Focus Pakistan President calls for renewed commitment to stand with labourers

Faisalabad [Pakistan], May 4 : Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) commemorated Labour Day 2024 on May 1 with a focus on "Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate" at Vision Hall in Faisalabad.

Bringing together participants from diverse backgrounds, the event served as a platform for sharing experiences and perspectives on the pressing issue, amplifying voices, and advocating for actionable recommendations.

HRFP President Naveed Walter reiterated Pakistan's enduring commitment to the International Labour Organization (ILO) since independence, stressing the imperative of implementing ratified conventions to uphold social justice and human rights. He lamented the persistent gap in implementing labour policies despite Pakistan's historical engagement with the ILO.

Reflecting on the significance of May 1 as a public holiday, Walter highlighted the paradox where labourers, though central to the celebration, often lack awareness of its purpose. He called for a renewed dedication to stand in solidarity with labourers, acknowledging their rights, humanity, and unwavering dedication, and fostering a culture of appreciation for their hard work.

Ijaz Ghauri delved into the historical roots of the labour rights movement, tracing its origins to the 19th century and stressing the ongoing struggle for awareness and enforcement of labor laws.

James Lal emphasized the importance of equipping labourers with skills and tools rather than offering temporary fixes, drawing parallels to past successful labor movements such as the one in Chicago.

John Victor shed light on the dire financial challenges faced by laborers, advocating for improved wages and access to essential facilities like insurance and social security.

Manzoor Anthony echoed these sentiments, calling for the recognition of labourers' sacrifices and advocating for their rights as enshrined in labor laws.

Younas Masih shared distressing accounts of violence and adversity experienced by labourers, underscoring the urgent need for systemic change.

Javaid Masih highlighted the specific challenges encountered by daily wage labourers, particularly in light of climate change impacting their livelihoods.

HRFP Program Coordinator Shadman John and Field Coordinator Hamdosh Samuel expressed gratitude to the participants and committed to forwarding the event's recommendations to relevant authorities and decision-makers.

The Labour Day observance served as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for labour rights and the critical imperative to ensure safety, health, and dignity for all workers amidst evolving challenges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor