Human rights wing condemns targeted killing of Zakria Zaheer in Gwadar

Geneva [Switzerland], January 12 : The Baloch National Movement's human rights wing, Paank, has condemned the targeted killing of Zakria Zaheer in Gwadar. In their statement, they emphasized that Zakria, who had previously been subjected to enforced disappearance, was viciously murdered, highlighting the continued pattern of human rights violations in the region.

In a post on X, Paank said, "We are gravely concerned by the targeting of individuals who have been released after enduring the horrors of enforced disappearance, highlighting a systematic pattern of violence and intimidation by the state. Such actions violate international human rights law and Pakistan's obligations under international treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)."

The Balochistan Post has also reported that unidentified gunmen killed a man in Gwadar, Balochistan, who had previously been forcibly disappeared and later released. According to police reports, Zakria Zaheer, a Levies Force employee, was abducted by Pakistani authorities on September 27, 2024, before being freed. His tragic death has sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice on social media, with many condemning the ongoing cycle of human rights violations in the region.

Paank further stated, "We call on Pakistani authorities to conduct an immediate, transparent, and independent investigation into this targeted killing, ensure accountability for those responsible, and provide protection to victims of enforced disappearances. We also urge the state to cease its campaign of harassment and violence against the people of Balochistan and uphold its human rights commitments."

Paank also highlighted that justice must be served for Zakria Zaheer and the countless others who have endured such severe violations. "We can no longer tolerate silence or inaction."

Therefore, the tragic killing of Zakria Zaheer demands urgent action. The Baloch National Movement's call for justice reflects a broader need for accountability and an end to the cycle of violence in Balochistan. Silence and inaction must give way to a commitment to human rights and justice for all victims.

