Humanitarian activities suspended in 2 cities after clashes in Congo's South Kivu: UN

United Nations, Dec 17 Following clashes in several parts of South Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), all humanitarian activities remain suspended in the cities of Fizi and Baraka, a UN spokesperson said.

The latest violence has sparked panic among civilians, and UN partners also reported some looting by armed people, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, at a daily briefing, quoting the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Local authorities estimate that since December 8, around 110,000 people have fled to other parts of South Kivu, while others have crossed into Burundi. There are also reports about people continuing toward Tanzania, Haq said.

He said OCHA continues to engage with all parties to facilitate the safe movement of humanitarian teams and resume aid operations.

Meanwhile, more than 78,000 people, including asylum seekers, returnees and migrants, have crossed into Burundi from South Kivu since December 5, according to the UN Refugee Agency, said the spokesperson.

Approximately 15,000 people have so far been transferred to Burundi's Bweru and Makombe displacement and transition sites, he said, adding that all refugee camps and hosting sites have reported a sharp increase in population as new arrivals continue.

According to the spokesperson, dozens of cases of cholera and two cases of mpox have been reported in the Gatumba displacement site, which is close to the border with the DRC, and UN partners working in health are trying to contain and manage the outbreaks, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on December 8, UN humanitarians had said that fighting continues to intensify in the South Kivu province of the DRC, particularly around the localities of Kamanyola, Luvungi and Katogota.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) previously said that fighting among armed groups and restrictions during the second and third quarters of 2025 have severely limited humanitarian access or made it impossible in some places, including the localities of Minembwe and Itombwe, as well as the Hauts Plateaux.

