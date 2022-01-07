Humanitarian aid not distributed fairly, say Kabul residents

Residents of Kabul have complained of "unfair distribution" of humanitarian aid, saying that it was not provided to vulnerable people who needed it, local media reported on Friday.

The residents also called for a transparent and fair distribution of aid, Tolo News reported.

"Let the aid be continued. But it should be given to people who deserve it," said Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Kabul.

"No one has given us anything," said Abdul Muttalib, another resident of Kabul.

"When we ask for aid--they tell us to wait, but I haven't received anything yet," said Rahim, another resident.

The World Food Program (WFP) said that it has provided food, clothing and cash aid to 15 million people in 2021 in Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

The WFP expects to reach over 23 million vulnerable people next year in Afghanistan.

"There should be a home-to-home survey so we can address the problem of those who are in grave need," Tolo News quoted Wahidullah Amani, a spokesman for the WFP as saying.

Meanwhile, expressing concerns over the starvation level in Afghanistan, the WFP has said the organisation needs up to USD 2.6 billion to provide food to Afghan people.

Poverty and starvation have arrived in Afghan cities this time which is concerning, said WFP spokesperson for Afghanistan Shelley Thakral, reported Khaama Press.

Thakral also emphasised that Afghan people have survived acute hunger worse than the ongoing ones.

Nearly 23 million people in Afghanistan are starving due to the worst drought in decades, a surge in food prices and the political condition of the country, Thakral added.

( With inputs from ANI )

