Hundreds march in Niger demanding withdrawal of US troops

Niamey [Niger], April 14 : Hundreds of people erupted in protest on the streets of the Niger capital, demanding the withdrawal of US troops after the military rulers further shifted their strategy by ending a defence accord with the US and welcoming Russian military instructors, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

Marching arm in arm through central Niamey on Saturday, the crowd waved Nigerien flags in a demonstration that recalled anti-French protests that spurred the withdrawal of France's forces from Niger last year after the army seized power in a coup.

According to the report, one handwritten sign in English read "USA rush out of Niger", in a show of support for the military government and its decision in mid-March to revoke an accord that had allowed around 1,000 US military personnel to operate on its territory out of two bases.

The crowd was also heard chanting "Down with American imperialism" and "The people's liberation is on the march."

Until the coup, Niger had remained a key security partner of France and the US, which used it as a base as part of international efforts to curb a decade-old rebellion in West Africa's Sahel region.

In March, the country suspended its military agreement with the US. The US military had some 650 personnel working in Niger in December, according to a White House report to the Congress. The US military operates a major airbase in the Niger city of Agadez, some 920km (572 miles) from Niamey, using it for manned and unmanned surveillance flights and other operations.

A drone base known as Air Base 201 near Agadez was also built at a cost of more than USD 100 million. Since 2018, the base has been used to target ISIL (ISIS) fighters and Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), an al-Qaeda affiliate, in the Sahel region.

Last October, Washington officially designated the military takeover as a coup. But in December, the top US envoy for Africa, Phee, said the US was willing to restore aid and security ties if Niger met certain conditions.

The military said the delegation had accused Niger of partnering with Russia and Iran on 'secret' deals, which the government has denied. Officials added the US had 'threatened' action against Niger if the Niamey fails to cut ties with both countries.

The military government "forcefully denounces the condescending attitude accompanied by the threat of retaliation from the head of the American delegation towards the Nigerien government and people", spokesman Abdramane added.

Niger has been under military rule since July 2023, when an elite guard force led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani detained President Mohamed Bazoum and declared Tchiani the ruler.

Like the military rulers in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger has also kicked out French and other European forces.

Both Mali and Burkina Faso have turned to Russia for support.

