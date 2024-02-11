Hungarian president resigns for pardoning accomplice in child abuse case

Budapest, Feb 11 Hungarian President Katalin Novak has resigned for pardoning a man, who was convicted in 2022, for covering up his boss' sexual crimes against minors.

"As head of state, I am addressing you today for the last time. I am resigning from the office of President of the republic," Novak said on national television channel M1 on Saturday.

"I apologise to those I have offended and to any victims who may have felt that I was not standing up for them. I was, am and always will be with children and families," she added.

Novak pardoned Endre K., the former deputy director of a children's home, in April 2023. The pardon, revealed by local news site 444.hu, led to protests on Friday in Budapest demanding her resignation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Facebook on Thursday that he had submitted a constitutional amendment on behalf of the government to prevent a pardon from being granted to perpetrators of crimes committed against minors.

"There shall be no mercy for paedophiles," Orban added.

