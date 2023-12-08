Hungary becomes 96th member of International Solar Alliance: MEA

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Hungary became the 96th member of the International Solar Alliance on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The ISA is an alliance of more than 120 signatory countries that aims to reduce the dependence on non-renewable sources of energy like fossil fuels.

Hungary was handed over the instrument of ratification during the meeting between Hungarian Ambassador Istvan Szabo and P Kumaran, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Economic Relations and Development Administration Partnership (ER and DPA), Ministry of External Affairs.

"Hungary becomes the 96th member of the International Solar Alliance. Hungary handed over the Instrument of @isolaralliance Ratification, during the meeting of Ambassador Istvan Szabo of Hungary with OSD (ER & DPA) P. Kumaran in New Delhi today," the MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, last month, Chile became the 95th member of the International Solar Alliance.

ISA was conceived as a joint effort by India and France. Currently, 116 countries are signatories to the ISA Framework Agreement.

"The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an action-oriented, member-driven, collaborative platform for increased deployment of solar energy technologies as a means for bringing energy access, ensuring energy security, and driving energy transition in its member countries," the ISA website reads.

Notably, the sixth assembly of the International Solar Alliance was hosted at 'Bharat Mandapam,' Pragati Maidan in the national capital on October 31.

ISA Director General Ajay Mathur had said that the investment in solar is expected to be 380 billion dollars this year as last year witnessed an investment of 310 billion.

He also said that the ISA is supporting the growth of 9.5 GW of solar energy in projects across the world.

