Hyundai Motor opens bookings for Venue N Line SUV
By IANS | Published: August 25, 2022 01:18 PM 2022-08-25T13:18:04+5:30 2022-08-25T13:30:07+5:30
Chennai, Aug 25 Car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday announced opening of bookings for its model Venue N Line.
The company said bookings for the model can be done online or at Hyundai Signature Outlets paying Rs.21,000.
According to Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, the i20 N Line model has already received a very strong response and now, with the introduction of AVenue N Line, the company will further elevate fun driving sport utility vehicle (SUV).
