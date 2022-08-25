Hyundai Motor opens bookings for Venue N Line SUV

Chennai, Aug 25 Car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday announced opening of bookings for its model Venue N Line.

The company said bookings for the model can be done online or at Hyundai Signature Outlets paying Rs.21,000.

According to Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, the i20 N Line model has already received a very strong response and now, with the introduction of AVenue N Line, the company will further elevate fun driving sport utility vehicle (SUV).

