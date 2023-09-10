“I don’t want to contain China, but…”: Joe Biden

Hanoi [Vietnam], September 10 : Stating that Washington's aim is not to ‘contain’ Beijing, US President Joe Biden on Saturday said that it wants China to grow economically while ensuring it follows established international rules.

During a press conference in Hanoi, Biden discussed how China has been trying to change the rules of the game in various aspects, including trade.

Addressing a press conference in Hanoi, Joe Biden said, “One of the things that is happening now is China changing the rules of the game, in terms of trade and other issues. One of the things we talked about, is no one of the Chinese government can use a Western cellphone. That’s what the trip is about. It’s less about containing China".

The US President further said that the purpose of the Quad — a security dialogue involving India, the US, Australia, and Japan, is not intended to isolate China but to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

“I have spent a lot of time talking with Mr Xi, he asked why I was going to have the Quad, India, Australia, Japan, the US. I said to maintain stability. It’s not about isolating China, it’s about making sure the rules of the road, everything from Aerospace to Space in the Ocean, are to abide by the rules. President Xi has some difficulties right now, all countries have some difficulties, economic difficulties, working his way through. I want China to succeed economically, but I want it to succeed by the rules,” Biden added.

He further said that he wants to make sure that the US has a relationship with China that is “up and up, squared away”.

“I don’t want to contain China, I just want to make sure that we have a relationship with China which is up and up, squared away. Everybody knows all about it. One of the ways to do that is to make sure we are doing the same thing.,” Biden said.

He added, “I think we have an opportunity to strengthen alliances around the world, to maintain stability. That’s what the trip is all about. Having India, cooperate much more with US, being closer to the US, Vietnam being closer to US. It’s not about containing China. It’s about having a stable base in the Indo-Pacific”.

US President arrived in Vietnam after concluding his two-day visit to India, on a trip aimed to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Biden, during his two-day visit, participated in the G20 Summit in New Delhi, and also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

