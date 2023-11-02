IDF identifies another soldier killed in action in Gaza

Tel Aviv, Nov 2 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has identified another soldier killed in action in Gaza since the launch of the ground offensive into the Hamas-controlled enclave on October 27.

The IDF named the vicitm as Lt (Res) Yuval Zilber, a 25-year-old a platoon commander of the 7007th infantry battalion of the Jerusalem Brigade.

Zilber is a native of Ramat Gan in Israel who was redrafted into the army when war began on October 7.

With Zilber, the IDF has so far identified 12 of the 16 soldiers killed in action during the ground offensive.

The latest fatality increased the number of IDF soldiers who have been killed sinceHamaslaunched its surprise assault on Israel on October 7 to 320.

