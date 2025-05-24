IDF: Khan yunis strike circumstances "under examination"

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 24 (ANI/TPS): The IDF has said that it is examining claims according to which, during a strike yesterday in Khan Yunis nine of ten children as well as the husband of Alaa al-Najjar, a Palestinian doctor in Gaza where killed.

An IDF statement said the strike targeted suspects identified by IDF forces who were operating in a nearby building in the city. The army added that it had evacuated that area in Khan Yunis due to it being a 'dangerous combat zone.'

It said however that the case is under examination. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor