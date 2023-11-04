IDF missiles hit Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's Gaza home (IANS IN ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 4 The Hamas affiliated Al-Aqsa radio reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) drone fired a missile at the home of the militant group's political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza on Saturday.

Haniyeh however, was not present at the time of the attack.

He has not been in the Gaza Strip since 2019 and has been shuttling between Turkey, Qatar and Iran.

IANS had reported on Friday that Haniyeh had reloacted to Tehran.

The IDF is yet to comment on the missile strike.

There were also no reports of any casualties or injuries.

