IDF thwarts attempted infiltration by terrorist cell from Lebanese terroritory, kills four terrorists

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 17 : The Israel Defence Forces on Tuesday said it thwarted an attempted infiltration by a terrorist cell from Lebanese territory and killed four terrorists who attempted to enter Israel and plant an explosive device.

Taking to X, the Israel Defence Forces stated, "The IDF thwarted an attempted infiltration by a terrorist cell from Lebanese territory. A short time ago, the IDF thwarted an attempted infiltration by a terrorist squad, which was identified by IDF surveillance as approaching the perimeter fence from Lebanese territory and planting a bomb. Four terrorists were killed."

In another post on X, the IDF said that it received a report regarding shooting at Metula on the Lebanese border. Earlier in the day, the Israeli Air Force said that it has struck "terror targets and military infrastructure" of Hezbollah in Lebanon in response to gunfire towards Israel on Monday.

Taking to X, the Israeli Air Force stated, "A short while ago, the IAF struck terror targets and military infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, in response to fire yesterday (Monday) towards Israel."

As Israel's counter-offensive against Hamas continues for 11th day, the Israel Defence Forces said it attacked more than 200 military infrastructures of Hamas on Monday. In addition, IDF targeted several underground terrorist tunnels and a bank used by Hamas to finance terrorism in Gaza Strip.

In a post shared on X, the IDF stated, "During the last day, the IDF attacked over 200 military terrorist infrastructures of the Hamas organization and the GAP throughout the Gaza Strip. Fighter jets attacked the operational headquarters of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and eliminated terrorist operatives."

It further said, "Also, a bank used by the terrorist organization Hamas to finance terrorism in the Gaza Strip and a number of underground terrorist tunnels in the territory of the Gaza Strip were attacked. In addition, in the last few days the fighters of the sea arm attacked with precision weapons a number of military targets of the terrorist organization Hamas, which include operational headquarters in the center of Gaza City and warehouses containing weapons."

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli Defence Force said that several military posts on the Lebanon border had come under gunfire. In addition, an anti-tank guided missile targeted a tank, The Times of Israel reported.

According to IDF, the soldiers retaliated with artillery fire against the sources of the fire. IDF stated that no casualty occurred due to the firing, according to The Times of Israel report.

Taking to X, Israeli Defence Forces said, "In case you missed it: Shots were fired toward an IDF tank and postsalong the Lebanese border. The IDF responded with artillery fire. Multiple sirens sounded in the areas surrounding Gaza. Sirens sounded in the city of Tel Aviv. For 10 days straight, the State of Israel has felt, heard, and personally been attacked by Hamas' terrorism."

On Monday, Israel announced it would evacuate people living in the north of the country in the area up to two kilometres from the border from Lebanon and relocate them to state-funded guest houses.

The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) of Israel's Ministry of Defence and the Israeli Defence Forces announced the implementation of a plan, the IDF in a statement posted on X stated that 28 communities have been included in the plan that has been approved by Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. The IDF noted that the Northern Command updated the heads of the local authorities regarding the decision.

In a statement posted on X, the IDF stated, "A short while ago, the Northern Command updated the heads of the local authorities on to the decision. The plan will be implemented by the heads of the local municipalities, the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) of the Ministry of Defense."

"The 28 communities included in the plan are: Ghajar, Dishon, Kfar Yuval, Margaliot, Metula, Avivim, Dovev, Ma'ayan Baruch, Bara'm, Manara, Yiftach, Malkia, Misgav Am, Yir'on, Dafna, Arab al-Aramshe, Shlomi, Netu'a, Ya'ara, Shtula, Matat, Zari't, Shomera, Betzet, Adamit, Rosh HaNikram, Hanita and Kfar Giladi," it added.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi on Tuesday issued a message for its soldiers. In a letter shared on X, the IDF called the Hamas terror attack on Israel a "murderous surprise attack" against Israel and said that they are striking the "enemy" from air, ground and sea.

Addressing the IDF soldiers and commanders, it said on X, "On Saturday morning, October 7 2023, Hamas terror organization commenced a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel. They seek to destabilize Israel's sovereignty by carrying out cruel and criminal actions. During this fateful hour, we are keeping our oath to protect our homeland and Israel's freedom and are fighting back. This is the eleventh consecutive day that the IDF is striking the enemy from the air, ground and sea."

The letter added, "We destroyed enemy infrastructure, leadership and capabilities and caused significant damage. We will pursue and catch them everywhere and will strike them with force. We are determined and unified in our mission to protect our home and are prepared for any situation at every front. Our uncompromising responsibility is to overwhelm the enemy and restore security everywhere."

