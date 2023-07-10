IIT Madras set to create history by establishing international campus in Zanzibar-Tanzania: Director IIT Madras

New Delhi [India], July 10 : The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is all set to create history by establishing its first international campus in Zanzibar-Tanzania, Professor V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Kamakoti said, "It is indeed a major milestone in this history of IIT Madras that we are establishing a Campus at Zanzibar. Through this, we look forward to active participation in the future higher education initiatives at Zanzibar."

Recently, an MoU was recently signed between India and Tanzania, the final procedural step that paves the way for this campus.

Giving details about the campus and courses that will be offered in the Zanzibar campus, Kamakoti said, "The Zanzibar Campus will offer two full-time academic programs initially including a 4-year BS (Data Science and AI) & a 2-year Master of Technology in (Data Science and AI) with a total student intake of 70."

He further stated that the Permanent campus will be spread across 200 acres on Zanzibar Island, with the Master plan being developed by IIT Madras experts. The admission process for the first Academic Year of 2023-24 has commenced and the classes are scheduled to start from October 2023

The faculty strength will be based on the required teaching expertise and the quality assurances of IIT Madras including but not limited to maintaining robust faculty-student ratios.

"IIT Madras will coordinate the student entrance process, which will include a screening test developed by faculty experts at IIT Madras and an interview, as per the IITM Senate-approved admission process for international students," Director IIT Madras added

Zanzibar Campus, IIT Madras will be located on Zanzibar Island, off the East African mainland and is being planned as a unique and game-changing educational partnership between India and Zanzibar-Tanzania.

Faculty will be deputed from IIT Madras or recruited from India during the initial days of this campus. Activities to ensure local talent is developed and can be employed as faculty are underway already.

The Government of India is offering numerous Scholarships for citizens of Tanzania/Zanzibar to study in various degree programs at IIT Madras in Chennai, starting from July 2023.

This campus will leverage the wide expertise of IIT Madras faculty in interdisciplinary education, research and technological innovation, and is on an accelerated plan of development and growth. With strong support from the local government, IITM Zanzibar is planned as a one-of-a-kind international campus.

