"I'm only against corrupt, oppressive system in Pakistan": Pak leader Altaf Hussain

London [UK], September 25 : The Muttahida Quami Movement's (MQM) founder and leader Altaf Hussain said that he's never been an enemy of any community. He only opposed the corrupt big feudal lords and their patron-in-chief corrupt generals in the military establishment. He said that he is not against Pakistan, Pakistan is his motherland and he is a patriotic citizen.

He expressed these views at the gathering held under the auspices of MQM UK on his 70th birthday.

In his speech, Hussain expressed his reservations about the country's corrupt system, as well as about the military interventions in the country's political and economic systems, MQM philosophy and the current political situation of Pakistan.

On Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, he said that if the issues arising there from his return were not settled lawfully, then the Punjabi diaspora won't accept it.

He said that Pakistan's true owners are the 240 million people, but since the creation of Pakistan, the privileged class has been controlling the country through a dynasty.

MQM helped the downtrodden to evolve and reach the policy-making and legislative houses. Unfortunately, the military establishment feared MQM and placed it under lethal military guns and MQM was fragmented.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was a celebrity and was not a feudal lord. Only the middle-class people stand with him amid these testing hours while the opportunistic elites have deserted him ruthlessly and shamefully.

He said that what the military establishment did to MQM can't be compared with what the PTI is facing today. Their hardship only amounts to just 5 per cent of the injuries of MQM.

He said that Khan should now encourage middle-class citizens instead of landowners in the next elections.

He said that the people of Punjab should raise their voice for the release of Imran Khan and the PTI's women who have been detained unlawfully and they should read the history of MQM. Thousands of MQM workers have been killed extra-judicially, hundreds of workers have been missing since 1992, and thousands are still in jail. The people of Punjab were deceived by the military establishment and they treated Mohajirs and other communities as traitors. They should feel the pain of the oppressed Mohajirs and raise their voices against tyranny.

He gladly appreciated the people all over the country for realising that the corrupt and dirty system of the country is operated by the corrupt generals who have falsely acquired to perform as the guardians of the system which they have occupied and ruined.

"I've never opposed the military service except the generals who are always money-and-power-hungry.

Addressing the top military brass, He said that they should not cater to the needs of big powers, but about their own country. As long as they work for the interests of world powers, they will continue to receive money. The day when the big powers would stop feeding these generals, the country's survival will become a big question.

The people of Pakistan are suffering from the wrong policies of the state, so it is time to talk to Mohajirs, Baloch, Sindhis, and Pashtuns.

While addressing the Pakistan military Chief, General Muhammed Asim Munir questioned and said that during a meeting with traders and industrialists in Karachi, you had said that you would end corruption in the country, but can you tell the people how many big corrupt people from the army who looted the country and fled are taken to task?

He told him that the army's job is to defend the borders, not to do business.

He said that unfortunately, an independent judiciary doesn't exist in Pakistan. The judiciary is also under the thumb of the army. The entire system of the state is under the control of powerful corrupt generals.

They told the people of the country to take out his speeches and find out what he's been saying for decades to change the country's fate.

