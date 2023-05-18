Imran Khan accuses Pak's ruling coalition of hatching conspiracy to pit army against "largest" political party

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 18 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has accused the ruling coalition of hatching a conspiracy to pit the army against the "largest" political party and spreading hatred among Pakistanis, Dawn reported.

He warned that it may lead to the country's disintegration.

The Prime Minister during a speech via video link from his Zaman Park residence said: "The PDM leaders and Nawaz Sharif, who is absconding in London, are least concerned whether the country's constitution is desecrated, state institutions are destroyed or even Pakistan Army earns a bad name. They are looking for their vested interests of saving the looted wealth alone."

"I am seeing a frightening dream that the country is heading towards an imminent disaster," the PTI chief claimed.

He said the only solution to end political instability was to hold elections. "I appeal to the powers that be to let the elections take place and save the country," Khan requested.

Asserting that he had defended Pakistan Army even on international media throughout his political career, Mr Khan said, "When I reprimand the army, it is like I am criticising my kids," according to Dawn.

Khan said: "I have repeatedly stated that I do not interfere in state institutions' internal matters. I did not interfere when I had confirmed reports that the former army chief was conspiring against me."

Khan while reacting to the Punjab government's claim that some 40 terrorists are hiding at his Zaman Park residence, said the government must search the house in a lawful manner after obtaining a search warrant because his own life was also in danger in the presence of terrorists.

"But don't make this an excuse to launch a crackdown on the country's largest political party PTI," he warned, as per Dawn.

Accusing the caretaker Punjab government of not defending the Corps Commander House and other state buildings in the province, Khan said he had received evidence that some "unknown armed persons" had entered the PTI rally and instigated as well as attacked state property.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor