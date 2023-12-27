Imran Khan appeals to Supreme Court to nullify Toshakhana conviction, seeks clearance for election participation

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 27 : Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has once again knocked on the door of the Supreme Court, seeking nullification of his conviction in the Toshakhana case, Geo News reported.

The move comes after the Supreme Court Registrar's Office raised objections to his initial appeal, citing incomplete documents.

The appeal, filed by lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa under Article 185 of the Constitution, aims to nullify Imran Khan's three-year prison sentence and a fine of Pakistani Rupee (PKR) 1,00,000 imposed by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar on August 5, 2023. The judge had found Khan guilty of graft in the Toshakhana case, leading to his disqualification from holding any public office for five years, as reported by Geo News.

Following the initial setback, Khan's legal team rectified the objections raised by the Supreme Court Registrar's Office and resubmitted the appeal. The Registrar's Office returned the appeal on December 23, directing the petitioner to refile it with all relevant papers by January 6.

In a parallel effort to overturn the conviction, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder had previously petitioned the Supreme Court against the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) order in the Toshakhana case. However, the IHC dismissed Khan's plea seeking the suspension of the trial court's verdict.

Imran Khan has now filed a fresh petition, appealing the IHC's decision and emphasising that his sentence in the Toshakhana case has already been suspended. He argues that the suspension of only his sentence, instead of the entire order of conviction by the trial court, denies him his fundamental right to contest elections, according to Geo News.

The Toshakhana case revolves around allegations that Khan, during his 2018 to 2022 premiership, misused his position to buy and sell gifts received during official visits abroad. Under Toshakhana rules, officials can keep gifts of low worth but must pay a reduced fee to the government for extravagant items. Khan was accused of selling these gifts, including expensive watches, in the open market for significant profits.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician faces accusations of purchasing gifts received as prime minister at low rates and selling them for staggering profits. The gifts, valued at more than PKR 140 million (USD 6,35,000), included watches given by a royal family. Government officials alleged that Khan's aides sold them in Dubai, with the most expensive being a "Master Graff limited edition" Rolex valued at 85 million Pakistani rupees (USD 3,85,000).

Imran Khan's legal battles continue as he seeks to clear his name in the Toshakhana case, aiming to participate in the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024, Geo News reported.

