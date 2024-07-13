Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's immediate release unlikely despite victory in 'Iddat case'

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 13 : Former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi continue to face new legal challenges, with potential new arrests looming, despite recent developments in their favour, Geo News reported.

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday acquitted the former prime minister and his wife in the "iddat case," known as the un-Islamic nikah case, which was the final hurdle for Khan's release from jail. Earlier this year, they had been sentenced to seven years in prison and fined PKR 5,00,000 each following a challenge by Bushra's ex-husband, Khawar Maneka.

However, their legal troubles persist. Geo News reports that Bushra Bibi faces a potential arrest warrant from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with a new Toshakhana gifts case. The anti-corruption watchdog has dispatched teams to investigate alleged misuse of power in acquiring Toshakhana gifts, with efforts intensifying to issue an arrest warrant for Bushra.

The verdict in the iddat case holds significant implications for Khan, who has been incarcerated since August last year following his conviction in the Toshakhana criminal case and subsequent legal entanglements leading up to the February 8 elections.

In a separate development, Lahore police has made no progress in apprehending Imran Khan after his interim bails were revoked by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) earlier in the week. Despite Adiala Jail records not indicating Khan's arrest in the May 9, 2023, riots cases, Lahore Police has reportedly sent a team to the Rawalpindi jail to execute the arrest of the PTI founder, Geo News reported.

The new NAB case revolves around allegations of illegal possession and sale of 10 valuable Toshakhana gifts. NAB officials have confirmed their intent to pursue charges against Imran Khan related to these gifts, which were reportedly retained after a minimal payment. Despite earlier legal battles, including refusals to extend Khan's physical remand in related cases, the legal landscape remains fraught for the former premier.

Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi's legal team has preemptively filed a pre-arrest bail plea in anticipation of her potential arrest in the impending NAB reference. The case is linked to a 190 million-pound National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement, complicating matters further for the former first lady.

Imran Khan's lawyer, Intazar Panjutha, addressing the media outside Rawalpindi jail, emphasised that the efforts to undermine the PTI founder have failed, noting that as per current records, Khan and Bushra face no additional imminent arrests. Panjutha highlighted court orders mandating their release and underscored the absence of pending arrest warrants against them.

Despite securing relief in multiple cases, including the 190 million-pound reference and various bail grants in May 9 riot cases, Khan faced setbacks with the dismissal of his pre-arrest bail in vandalism cases linked to last year's protests, Geo News reported.

