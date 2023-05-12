Imran Khan gets 2-week bail in Al-Qadir Trust case

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court on Friday granted Imran Khan two-week bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case. He arrived in a high-security convoy at Islamabad High Court before walking into the building flanked by dozens of police and paramilitary troops, news agency AFP reported.

The AFP report further said that PTI lawyers who had gathered in front of the court chanted slogans like "Khan your devotees are countless" and "the lawyers are alive", to which the ousted leader responded by raising a single fist above his head.

According to Dawn reports, the court issued a stay order on his indictment in the Toshakhana graft case, while Khan faces a total of 121 cases, including charges of treason, blasphemy, inciting violence, and terrorism. With tight security in place, the PTI chairman faced a special bench to hear his bail plea in the corruption case.The bench, comprises Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz