Imran Khan hints at next plan of action on speculations of his arrest

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday hinted at the next plan of action in case of his arrest, reported Geo News.

"In case I am arrested we have a plan ready which will be shared with the nation when the time is right," he said hours after postponing his party's election rally in Lahore on Sunday.

As the possibility of Imran Khan's being taken into custody is well in the debate, he revealed that a plan has already been prepared without sharing key details.

Defending his decision to defer the rally, Khan said that he got scared after seeing the turnover of the PTI supporters and was afraid that there might be bloodshed if everybody came out, reported Geo News.

Earlier today, the PTI chief postponed the party's election rally in Lahore after the Punjab caretaker government imposed Section 144 (ban on public gatherings) in the provincial capital.

Earlier on Saturday, he announced a fresh rally in Lahore today after which the district administration banned public gatherings through the invocation of Section 144 in the Punjab capital, citing concerns in the wake of a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in the city, reported Geo News.

While they termed their decision to call off their rally a move to ensure peace is maintained in the country, the PML-N leaders call them out for being "cowards".

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz called Khan a "jackal" for his decision to postpone the party's election rally, reported Geo News.

"Those who cancel movements and prefer to hide inside their houses due to the fear of the police are called jackals," Maryam said on her official Twitter handle.

Pakistan at the moment is engulfed in political chaos and economic crisis due to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's desperation for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the ruling coalition's delaying tactics to defer elections and prolong its tenure as much as possible.

