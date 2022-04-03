Imran Khan incites youths to protest against foreign conspiracy

Hours before the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan, the ruling party has doubled up efforts to gain support from the public as Pakistan PM called the youth of the country to protest for two days against the "foreign conspiracy" to oust him.

He said that this conspiracy was hatched against his government as Pakistan's National Assembly is going to vote against him on a no-confidence motion on Sunday, Geo TV reported.

While responding to a live Question and Answer session with the people on Saturday, Imran Khan said, "...I want you to protest for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan."

Pakistan PM said that the "conspiracy" against his government was proved as the politicians were being "traded out in the open" and also trying to throw the elected government just because "they don't like it."

He further said that the country will "have no future" if the situation doesn't change. He also advised the youth to hold a "peaceful" protest. "This is your right."

PM Imran Khan mentioned the US and Iraq incident where the US attacked Iraq under the false pretext of having weapons of mass destruction. He said that after that attack, two million people came out on the streets and protested against it and asked the youth to follow it, according to Geo TV.

"When the nation stands with the truth, it becomes the biggest fear of traitors (Opposition) and those who have sold their conscience," the prime minister said.

PM Imran Khan said he wanted history to remember the "traitors" as they were "conspiring" with foreign powers. He said even the National Security Committee (NSC) had seen the letter.

Pakistan PM further said that when he will be ousted, the Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif would assume power, reported Geo TV.

"...till the time we do not hold peaceful protests against such foreign powers, we cannot see real change," the prime minister said, claiming that Pakistan never had an independent foreign policy except for the time when former Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was in power, he said.

This is not the first time when PM Imran Khan asked people to protest, whenever there is a no-confidence motion is scheduled, Pakistan PM calls the public to come and support him. Like on March 27, he called 1 lakh people to support him and addressed the public rally at Islamabad's Parade ground.

The no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was submitted by opposition parties on March 8 after the PPP's long march in Islamabad.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor