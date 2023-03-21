Imran Khan reaches Lahore HC for protective bail in terrorism cases

Lahore [Pakistan], March 21 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan arrived at the Lahore High Court on Tuesday seeking protective bail in two terrorism cases registered against him in Islamabad following clashes at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) last week, Dawn reported.

During the hearing on Monday, the bench had directed the lawyer of PTI chairman Imran Khan to ensure the appearance of his client in the court at 2:15 pm Tuesday, if he wanted the court to hear petitions.

Earlier, a video posted on PTI's Twitter showed Imran leaving his house as a number of supporters, who have been stationed outside Zaman Park for days now, cheering for him.

Hours-long clashes were reported between PTI workers and the capital police on Saturday after former prime minister Imran Khan arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case on March 18.

Subsequently, two first information reports (FIRs) were registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Golra police stations in the capital against Imran and other PTI supporters, Dawn reported.

The complaints accused the PTI chief and party workers of being involved in attacking police and creating unrest outside the FJC in Islamabad last week.

On Monday, the former prime minister filed two petitions in the LHC through Barrister Salman Safdar. In them, Imran sought protective bail to "enable him to surrender and approach the competent court having jurisdiction to entertain the bail petition".

"The petitioner is currently residing at his Zaman Park residence which is surrounded by police to effect the unlawful arrest. It is petitioner's fundamental right that he be allowed to approach and personally appear before this court and a strict direction be issued to authorities to enable the petitioner to approach without any mischief by the police," the plea added.

The petition was later taken up by a two-member LHC bench comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider.

