Imran Khan says 'thieves' ruling the country, getting their cases quashed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan claimed that "thieves" were ruling the country and getting their cases quashed referring to a recent judgement from a court in which the cases which involved leaders of the ruling coalition were virtually closed.

"I am talking about fighting jihad for the country. The real freedom struggle is for your better future. A nation where there is no rule of law is destroyed. Thieves have taken over the country. Their cases are being waived every day. If it right opens the doors of jails, what is the fault of the poor? The Zardaris and Sharif are found everywhere in poor countries. Today, if you want to see the worst slavery, go to Sindh," Khan said while addressing a gathering at Insaf Student Federation, The News International reported.

Reiterating his stance on the real freedom movement, Imran continued to say that "A slave nation can never stand up; slaves can only become good slaves. If you spread your hands in front of the world, no one will respect you."

"Your politics is worship because you do not do it for yourself but for the nation," he added.

Imran said that politics was infamous all over the world as people join politics and promise that they would serve the people, and then they start making money for themselves and warned that if people did not stand against what was happening to the country, then it would be destroyed, The News International reported.

Khan said, "Pakistan will suffer if we do not struggle for our freedom and rights." he said, adding that it was a decisive time in the history of Pakistan and "if we all work hard and go to the people, then the real freedom movement could succeed."

A large number of students from universities and educational institutions from the federal capital and adjoining areas participated in the convention.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, Insaf Students Federation convener Arsalan Chaudhry, Insaf Students Federation President Amjad Ali and Naila Marwat also attended the event.

Meanwhile, Khan's remarks referred to a recent report, when a Pakistan court sent graft cases to the National Accountability Bureau, but those cases which involve leaders of the ruling coalition have been virtually closed and among these cases is Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Ramzan Sugar Mills graft case.

PM Shehbaz and Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz were indicted in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case in 2020. The FIA booked them in the case under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act in November 2020.

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in December 2021 submitted the challan against Shehbaz and Hamza before the special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs 16 billion in the sugar scam case.

The FIA report added that the amount was kept in "hidden accounts" and given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity.

