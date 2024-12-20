Imran Khan warns of 'civil disobedience movement' if demands are unmet by Sunday

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 20 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan warned Pakistan's federal government of launching a civil disobedience movement if his "legitimate demands" including the release of under-trial political prisoners and a judicial probe into May 9 events and November 26 crackdown on PTI protesters are not met by Sunday.

The former Pakistani Prime Minister threatened that if the demands are unmet, the civil disobedience movement, "boycott of remittances", will be launched, Imran Khan said in a statement.

An important message from Former Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the civil disobedience movement - December 19, 2024 “I had made two demands of the government: 1) Release of under-trial political prisoners. 2) The establishment of judicial commissions for transparent… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 19, 2024

He also termed November 26 as the "darkest day" in Pakistan's history, as several PTI workers were allegedly shot at with snipers.

"November 26th is the darkest day in Pakistan's history. On this day, unarmed people were shot at by snipers; young people were injured and martyred, and several individuals have been missing for three weeks. It is the government's responsibility to find the missing people. The government must answer: where are these people? Our people have made sacrifices for democracy. I direct Barrister Gohar and my parliamentary party to raise their voices in the assembly for these individuals. It is unacceptable that while blood is being shed in the country, the Parliament continues to function as usual," he said.

Imran Khan defended his party by saying that the federal government was wrongly accusing him of targeting the country.

"Let them be reminded that it is not the country but the illegitimate Parliament: the (National) Assembly, and the Senate that emerged from electoral fraud, which are being targeted. This government did not come to power through people's votes but through a conspiracy," Imran Khan alleged.

Earlier, Imran Khan on Wednesday threatened to call for halting remittances if his demands remain unmet, ARY News reported citing a statement by his sister, Aleema Khan.

Imran Khan's sister spoke to the media outside Adiala Jail, stating that the founder reiterated his stance that a judicial commission comprising three Supreme Court judges must be formed, and innocent prisoners should be released.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor