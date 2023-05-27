Imran Khan's aide Babar Awan departs for London amid chaos in party

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 27 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Imran Khan's close aide, Babar Awan, on Friday, departed for London amid ongoing unrest within the party, reported Geo News.

Several prominent leaders decided to part ways with PTI and said they are leaving politics.

However, Babar Awan defended himself and added by saying that his visit to London was "pre-planned".

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ejaz Chaudhry declaring his arrest under MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) as unlawful.

The decision came immediately after Asad Umar, the secretary general of PTI, was released from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. However, shortly after leaving the jail, he held a press conference at the National Press Club and announced his resignation from all party positions, reported Geo News.

Awan is a close aide and legal advisor of the PTI chairman. His family sources, according to Geo News, said that Awan's London trip was already scheduled, adding that he would return soon.

Clarifying his visit, Awan said in a tweet, stating he is away due to personal obligations.

"All of my medicines are Pakistani and [I receive] treatment by Pakistani doctors," he added.

Around eight people were killed and many were injured as a result of the days-long protests sparked by Khan's arrest from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case, and the government blocked internet services to ensure law and order.

Khan's party has felt the heat of the state's might since his detention on May 9 a day the army dubbed "Black Day" when his party workers burned and wrecked military installations, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, according to Geo News.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday this week announced his resignation from the party saying he has decided "to take a break from politics."

"In my earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned the 9th May incidents, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from the party position and parting ways with Imran Khan," tweeted Fawad Chaudhry.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari also announced her decision to quit PTI and politics recently.

Mazari's announcement came after incidents in Pakistan on May 9 and 10 which she strongly condemned. She announced, "From today onwards, I am no longer a part of PTI or any political party."

Shireen Mazari expressed her commitment to her children and her mother and stressed that they are her top priority at this time, ARY News reported.

Shireen Mazari has been arrested multiple times since the May 9 incidents. After the court ordered her release, She was taken away in a Vigo without a number plate, Dawn reported. Mazari was presented by the police in court in a case related to inciting party supporters in Kharian on May 9.

According to Geo News, several leaders of Imran Khan's party and thousands of workers have been detained in connection with the violent rallies. The army has demanded that those participating in attacks on military installations face prosecution under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

