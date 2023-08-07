Imran Khan's arrest: PTI calls for judicial intervention as Khan "not allowed" to meet his lawyers

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 7 : Claiming that former prime minister Imran Khan is being denied to meet his lawyers in Attock Jail, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has urged the judiciary to take action against the government's "unlawful behaviour," Geo News reported on Sunday.

The PTI's core committee further said that they were not provided with any information regarding Imran Khan, adding that his lawyers are trying to reach him.

The statement said, "It is important for the lawyers to access Imran Khan for legal action against the biased decision. Denying access to lawyers is tantamount to depriving the party of the right to legal action."

"Fascist government should give the legal team access to Imran Khan," the statement added, Geo News reported.

The PTI issued these statements after PTI chief Imran Khan was convicted and arrested in the Toshakhana case after a district and sessions court in Islamabad found him guilty of selling state gifts in violation of laws.

The meeting was attended by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other leaders, where they discussed Imran Khan's arrest and raised points related to the legal action of his immediate release, reported Geo News.

Moreover, they also protested against Khan's transfer from Adiala Jail to Attock Jail.

"The arrest reflects a biased trial and revenge against the PTI chairman under the guise of a wrong decision," the statement said.

However, the core committee further raised its concerns regarding the PTI Chief's health and safety. They said that there is a possibility of physical and mental violence against Imran Khan, according to Geo News.

The statement also said that the committee showed concerns about the food quality and cleanliness facilities provided to the PTI chief.

Furthermore, it also called to end the crackdown against the PTI leaders too, reported Geo News.

Khan is accused of misusing his position as prime minister to sell state gifts worth more than Rs 140 million (USD 490,000) that he received from foreign dignitaries during visits abroad.

Meanwhile, an eminent lawyer of the Pakistan Supreme Court, Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhutta has said Imran Khan can no longer retain the post of PTI chief after his conviction in the Toshakhana case, Geo News reported.

The senior lawyer said that the conviction has sealed Khan's fate as the party chairman, as per a judgment by the SC on a constitutional petition filed by PTI itself in the past.

Moreover, following his arrest, the authorities imposed section 144 for seven days in several districts of Punjab on Sunday.

