Imran Khan's party vows to hold public gathering in Islamabad despite suspension of NOC

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 6 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub has said that the party's public gathering in Islamabad will take place as per its schedule today despite the authorities' suspension of the No-Objection Certificate (NOC), Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

In a statement, Ayub said that the PTI was given permission after the order was issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to hold the public gathering. He added that PTI would not be deterred by the government's attempts to restrict their political activities.

Omar Ayub said that the government took the decision out of fear and it was trying to stop the rally from taking place. He said that PTI was making preparations for the rally and workers were gathering to attend the event, according to an ARY News report.

The PTI leader's statement comes after Islamabad Chief Commissioner suspended the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued to the party for public gathering just a day before the scheduled public gathering.

The decision to suspend the NOC issued to PTI was taken during a meeting chaired by the Islamabad Chief Commissioner, wherein security agencies voiced their reservations regarding the potential risks related to the rally, ARY News reported.

The authorities said that the decision to suspend the NOC was taken to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the city. The authorities stressed that the safety of the people is their top priority, and all necessary measures must be taken to ensure that peace and tranquility are maintained in the city.

The district administration of Islamabad had allowed PTI to hold a public gathering near Tarnol Chowk on July 6, ARY News reported. After the NOC was issued, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of the application for the issuance of the NOC for public gathering. Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court heard the petition, which requested permission for the PTI's meeting in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, PTI founder Imran Khan has said that he was contemplating going on a hunger strike if he continued to be denied justice.

Speaking to reporters after attending court proceedings in the £190m corruption case on Friday, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan said that the decision on the cases must be made on the basis of 'like or dislike', as all citizens are equal before the law.

He stated that every other case involving PTI was fixed before CJP Isa despite his lawyer's objection to the CJP's presence on the bench. The PTI founder said that his legal team wanted such cases to be transferred away from Courtroom 1, according to Dawn report.

Imran Khan reiterated his allegation that Adiala Jail was being managed by some colonel or major and added that the jail superintendent served "under their command" who did not allow him to meet with PTI leaders.

Some PTI leaders had come to the jail to meet Imran Khan over the party's internal disputes, however, the jailer, allegedly as per the instructions of that military officer, did not allow them to meet Imran Khan for at least three hours, Dawn reported. Imran Khan said he was considering the decision to go on a hunger strike and would do so if justice was denied.

Speaking to reporters, Khan said he would advise his party leaders not to make internal differences public, as it would divert attention from the real cause. PTI founder further said that the recent budget had already buried Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) politics.

