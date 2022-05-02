Imran took away official BMW X5 after ouster

Islamabad, May 2 Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has claimed that Imran Khan took a BMW X5 on his way out as the country's premier, which was basically a car from the Prime Minister Offices pool for foreign delegations.

Aurangzeb said a Prime Minister can keep cars in his use only according to the law, Dawn news reported.

The Minister went on to say that the ousted premier insisted that he wanted to keep this car, although he had earlier criticised previous governments over expensive cars in Prime Minister House.

She added that the price of that car when it was purchased in 2016 was 30 million PKR, which was now 60 million PKR, and if the bomb-proofing and bullet-proofing were factored in, the vehicle now cost around 150 million PKR.

Aurangzeb also said that Khan was the only Prime Minister who sold off gifts from foreign nations in their own countries.

She said Khan lowered the gift retention percentage from Toshakhana to 20 per cent to get those gifts and then raised it to 50 per cent, Dawn news reported.

He then bought those gifts from the money taken from Farah Khan, a close friend of Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, who was making billions on his behest by taking bribes for the appointment of every government official in Punjab, the Minister noted.

The minister also told the media that instead of declaring and submitting a handgun gifted by another country's diplomat into the Toshakhana, Khan smuggled that gun into Pakistan and kept it with himself.

"You are a thief, a cheat, a liar and a swindler but trying to pose yourself as a pious person only to hide the wrongdoings and corruption," the Information Minister said, referring to Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor