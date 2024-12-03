In 2024, tally of polio cases in Pakistan nears 60

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 3 : Pakistan has recorded three new polio cases, bringing the national total for the year to 59, as confirmed by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio Eradication, ARY News reported.

The latest cases were identified in Dera Ismail Khan, Kemari, and Kashmore, with all infected children testing positive for Wild Polio Virus (WPV) Type 1.

Among the 59 cases, Balochistan has reported the highest number at 26, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 16, Sindh with 15, and one case each in Punjab and Islamabad. Local health departments have intensified efforts to curb the virus by administering vaccines and launching awareness campaigns to prevent further transmission.

The surge in polio cases has raised concerns among international organisations, prompting calls for Pakistan to implement emergency measures, reported ARY News.

Pakistan has assured these organisations of swift action to control the virus. Additionally, international groups working to combat polio are expected to visit Pakistan later this month.

Polio is an infectious viral disease primarily affecting children under the age of five, though it can infect unvaccinated individuals of any age. The virus is transmitted via the faecal-oral route, often through contaminated food or water, and multiplies in the host's intestine.

It targets the nervous system and can lead to total paralysis. Early symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting, neck stiffness, and limb pain, ARY News reported.

Approximately one in 200 infected individuals suffers permanent paralysis, typically in the legs. Among those paralysed, 5-10 per cent may die due to immobilisation of breathing muscles, leading to suffocation.

While polio has no cure, it can be effectively controlled through rigorous vaccination. Two types of vaccinesOral Polio Vaccine and Inactivated Polio Vaccineare available, both of which are safe and effective. These vaccines are used in various combinations globally, depending on regional epidemiology.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor