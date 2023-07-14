In further crackdown on LGBTQ rights, Russia votes for law to ban gender reassignment surgery

Moscow [Russia], July 14 : The Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, has approved a new law prohibiting nearly all medical help for transgender persons, including gender reassignment surgery, as part of a slew of new anti-LGBTQ laws in Russia, CNN reported.

The bill, which had its third and final reading on Friday, prevents physicians from performing gender reassignment procedures on children unless they are addressing congenital physiological problems. It also restricts registry offices from changing formal records based on gender transition medical certifications.

Before it comes into effect, the bill must still be passed by the Federation Council and signed by President Vladimir Putin.

Individuals who have had gender changes are barred from becoming adoptive parents or guardians, and a marriage may be annulled if one or both spouses have a gender change and update their civil status records, according to amendments made for its third reading.

In recent months, Putin has strengthened anti-LGBTQ laws as the Kremlin clamps down on free expression and human rights in the midst of the Ukraine conflict, as per CNN.

These latest legal developments in Russia impose more restrictions on the LGBTQ community and show the country's tightening of rules and control over transgender rights.

Russia strengthened its existing "gay propaganda" law in December 2022 in order to impose control over public discourse and narratives around non-heterosexual relationships and identities.

The package of amendments signed by Putin includes stern penalties for anyone promoting “non-traditional sexual relations and/or preferences,” as well as gender transition, according to CNN.

Yulia Alyoshina, Russia’s first transgender politician, has issued warning of the severe consequences of the proposed transgender bill.

“Once the bill becomes law, the repercussions will be harsh, as transgender individuals will be denied the right for medical care, which is constitutionally guaranteed,” Alyoshina told CNN.

“This bill is not just discriminatory, it is a real genocide of transgender people,” Alyoshina added.

Alyoshina resigned from her job as regional chairman of the Civic Initiative party and opted to terminate her political career in October, amid hearings on "LGBTQ propaganda" legislation revisions and a bill receiving its first reading in the State Duma.

The most recent limitations appear to be inextricably linked to Russia's continuous opposition to political and human rights activism, according to CNN.

Notably, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on the day of the final reading that it had jailed a transgender activist on suspicion of treason.

The FSB said that the activist, a Russian citizen from the Oryol area, aided the Armed Forces of Ukraine by donating money to the independent human rights monitoring group OVD-Info.

Under a statute that opponents believe suppresses opposition, the Russian government designated OVD-Info as a foreign agent in 2021. Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the organisation expanded its scope to assist anti-war demonstrators while continuing to monitor human rights violations within Russia, reported CNN.

