India a country of growing importance, not trying to provoke says, Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said India is a country of "growing importance" and that his government was "not looking to provoke or cause problems".Answering a question about the relation of India with the West and the silence of Canada's allies on the ongoing issue, Justin Trudeau said, "There is no question that India is a country of growing importance and a country that we need to continue to work with, not just in the region but around the world. We're not looking to provoke or cause problems. But we are unequivocal around the importance of the rule of law and unequivocal about the importance of protecting Canadians and standing up for our values."

He also called on the Indian government to "work with us" in the investigation. "That's why we call upon the government of India to work with us, to establish processes to uncover the truth of the matter and to allow justice and accountability to be served," said the Canadian PM.India designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. He was killed in a targeted shooting in June this year outside a gurdwara in Canada's Surrey.So far, India has denied all the charges levelled by Justin Trudeau.