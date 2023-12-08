India also focused on steering global climate commitments, says Bhupender Yadav at COP28

Dubai, Dec 8 Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Friday said India is not only focused on progress at home, but also on steering global commitments to build a sustainable world for the present and generations to come.

"This value is enshrined in the spirit of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam' -- 'One World, One Family, One Future' that drives India’s actions towards climate."

The minister was speaking at an event marking the launch of Green Rising, aimed at fueling Youth-led Climate Actions and Solutions, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

Speaking on the topic 'The Green Rising: Powering Youth Action and Solutions for Climate', Yadav said the young people are the most crucial key to attaining a sustainable world.

"The young people are among the most vulnerable groups impacted by climate change. While they bear the least responsibility for the climate crisis, they are suffering its worst consequences," he said.

However, the minister added there "is also no denying that the youth are valuable contributors to climate action. They are agents of change as entrepreneurs, innovators, and environmentally conscious individuals with a will to drive positive change".

Yadav credited the youth for using their agency to compel governments world over to bring sustainability to the center stage of governance.

"It is our responsibility to equip them with the right knowledge and skills to usher in the change. This right knowledge must include a blend of technological prowess and environmental sense."

Yadav emphasised India is marching with the principle of 'saving ecology and driving economy' and he was glad that a global beginning is being made in that direction.

"It is important that joint initiatives, aimed at building the capacity of the youth as future leaders and driving forces of the climate regime are undertaken."

The minister said the Green Credits Initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP28 earlier would incentivize voluntary pro-planet actions and facilitate global collaboration, cooperation and partnership through exchange of knowledge, experiences and best practices in planning, implementation and monitoring of environment positive actions.

