India and Sri Lanka hold talks on boosting interoperability, deepening defence ties

Patna, Nov 21 India and Sri Lanka held the 11th Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) in Bihar's Bodhgaya, identifying key areas to boost interoperability and deepening the broader defence partnership.

The two sides reaffirmed commitment to a strong bilateral ties in promoting regional peace and stability.

"11th India-Sri Lanka Army-to-Army Staff Talks, AAST was held in Bodhgaya from 18 to 20 November 2025. The six-member delegation from Sri Lanka was led by Major General Ravi Pathiravithana, Director General General Staff. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, identifying key areas to boost interoperability and deepening the broader defence partnership, while reaffirming the commitment to a strong India-Sri Lanka relationship in promoting regional peace and stability," Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Sri Lankan Army are currently participating in the 11th edition of Exercise 'Mitra Shakti' in Karnataka's Belagavi. In a statement, Indian Army noted that the exercise, being held from November 10 to 23, reaffirms shared commitment of two nations to regional peace and security.

The Indian contingent comprising 170 personnel, is being represented mainly by troops from the Rajput Regiment while the Sri Lankan side is being represented by 135 personnel represented mainly by troops from the Gajaba Regiment. 20 personnel from Indian Air Force and 10 personnel from Sri Lankan Air Force are also participating in the exercise.

In a statement shared on X, ADGPI stated, "Exercise Mitra Shakti 2025. The 11th edition of the annual Indo-Sri Lanka Exercise Mitra Shakti with the Sri Lanka Army is going on in full swing at Foreign Training Node, Belagavi. Both contingents are showcasing seamless coordination and operational proficiency while executing joint drills across urban and semi-urban terrain. The exercise reaffirms the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka to regional peace and security, while further deepening Defence Cooperation, camaraderie and building bonds between the two Armies."

The exercise involves employment of drones and counter unmanned aerial systems besides helicopters. Drills to secure helipads and undertake casualty evacuation during counter-terrorist operations will also be rehearsed jointly by both sides. Collective efforts will focus on achieving an enhanced level of interoperability amongst the troops and reduce the risk of life and property while keeping the interests and agenda of the UN at the forefront during peace keeping operations.

The two forces will exchange views and practices of joint drills on a wide spectrum of combat skills that will facilitate the participants to mutually learn from each other. Sharing of best practices will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between Indian Army and Sri Lankan Army. The exercise will also foster strong bilateral relations between the two neighbouring nations.

"The aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse conduct of Sub Conventional Operations under Chapter VII of United Nations Mandate. The scope of the exercise includes synergising joint responses during counter-terrorist operations. Both sides will practice tactical actions such as raid, search and destroy missions, heliborne operations, etc. In addition, Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), combat reflex shooting and Yoga will also form part of the exercise curriculum," the Ministry of Defence stated.

