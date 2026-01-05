India and UAE focus on enhancing 'positive military engagement'

Abu Dhabi, Jan 5 India's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi and Commander of UAE's Land Forces, Major General Staff Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, held discussions on Monday, focusing on enhancing military engagement, training convergence and advancing bilateral defence cooperation between both nations.

In a statement shared on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) stated, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, as part of his ongoing visit to the UAE, interacted with Major General Staff Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, Commander, UAE Land Forces. Discussions focused on enhancing positive military engagement, training convergence and advancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation between India and UAE.

"The COAS also visited the Land Forces Museum, gaining insights into the rich history, traditions and military heritage of the UAE Land Forces," it added.

Earlier in the day, General Dwivedi interacted with India's Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, with discussions held on further strengthening India-UAE bilateral cooperation.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, during his ongoing visit to the United Arab Emirates #UAE, interacted with the Ambassador of India to the UAE, Dr Deepak Mittal," Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), posted on X.

"The discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral cooperation, with emphasis on military diplomacy, defence engagement and deepening strategic ties between India and the UAE," it added.

General Dwivedi is on an official visit to UAE as part of India’s continued engagement to strengthen defence cooperation and military-to-military ties with friendly foreign countries. During his visit, the COAS will call-on senior leadership of the UAE Armed Forces and receive briefings on the structure, roles and capabilities of the UAE Army, according to the statement released by Ministry of Defence.

He will also visit key military establishments and interact with officers and troops, underscoring the growing defence partnership between India and the UAE. General Dwivedi is scheduled to visit UAE National Defence College wherein he will address all officers.

In a statement, Ministry of Defence stated, "These engagements are aimed at further enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, professional military exchanges and strategic understanding between the two armed forces."

After concluding his engagements in UAE, General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Sri Lanka from January 7-8. Upon arrival, he will be accorded a Guard of Honour by the Sri Lanka Army. He will meet senior military and civil leadership, including the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Deputy Minister of Defence and the Defence Secretary; and hold detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, including training cooperation, capacity building and regional security.

During the visit, the COAS will address officers at the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) and interact with officers and trainees at the Army War College in Buttala. General Dwivedi will also pay homage at the IPKF War Memorial, honouring the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers. In a statement, Ministry of Defence stated, "The visit of the Chief of the Army Staff to the UAE and Sri Lanka reaffirms India’s commitment to strengthening defence cooperation, fostering mutual trust and enhancing interoperability with friendly nations in the Indian Ocean Region and West Asia."

