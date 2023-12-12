India, Burundi hold 2nd round of Foreign Office Consultations

Bujumbura [Burundi], December 12 : The second Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Burundi were held in Bujumbura on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Indian side was led by Puneet R Kundal, Additional Secretary (East and Southern Africa), and the Burundian side was led by Ambassador Ernest Niyokindi, Director General of Bilateral Relations in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Burundi.

During the FOC, both delegations reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relationships, covering political exchanges, development partnerships, trade and economic matters, consular issues, and cooperation in areas such as agriculture, education, health, digital technology, and renewable energy, among others, MEA said in a press release.

Both sides agreed to intensify and diversify cooperation in various areas to further strengthen this relationship. Discussions were also held on multilateral issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the UN, the release added.

Both sides agreed to continue their engagement at official and political levels and have meetings of joint institutional mechanisms to keep the partnership vibrant and mutually beneficial, it also said.

It was agreed to hold the next round of consultations at mutually convenient dates in New Delhi, according to the MEA.

