"India came to our aid at a time of need": Ex-Maldivian FM Dunya Maumoon

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 23 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming two-day visit to the Maldives, former Foreign Minister of Maldives, Dunya Maumoon, highlighted India's consistent role in supporting her country during critical moments, while expressing hope for stronger bilateral ties.

Recalling India's assistance during past emergencies, Maumoon said, "I was in Govt at the time of the water crisis and India was one of the first countries to provide assistance to us." She further referred to India's role during the 1988 coup attempt and the tsunami, stating, "India was also the country to come to our aid at a time of need."

Stressing India's responsibility in the Indian Ocean Region, she said, "With India being the biggest country and the biggest player in this region, India has a responsibility for maintaining peace and security and ensuring that it respects and works with the other countries in a way that does not undermine those countries' viewpoints."

Commenting on diplomatic strains in 2023, Maumoon noted tensions following remarks made by Maldivian officials targeting India and PM Modi. "I was one who did speak out against such disrespect," she said, adding that such incidents were not in line with the close relationship the Maldives shares with India.

She emphasised the importance of tourism for the Maldivian economy, saying, "Tourism is Maldives' biggest industry and our main source of income. We appreciate the support that India has given and we are now seeing increase in number of new tourists arriving."

Maumoon also recalled India's support during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting, "Vaccines were also made available to Maldives. It was a very significant thing for Maldivians," and highlighted that Indian tourists continued to visit at a time when the country had to close down due to the pandemic.

Looking ahead, she underscored the need for deeper people-to-people ties. "Maldivians travel a lot to India, including particularly for medical reasons," she said, adding, "Warm ties are very important for the people of both of our countries, for trade, travel, exchange of cultural practices. I think I'd really like to see this relationship continue on a strong footing."

Her remarks come at a time when relations between New Delhi and Male have seen strain, notably after Maldivian officials made derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Modi in early January last year.

Against this backdrop, PM Modi will embark on his two-nation tour of the UK and the Maldives from July 23 to July 26, the MEA had said on Sunday.

From July 25, he will be on a two-day state visit to Maldives at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu. He has been invited as the 'Guest of Honour' for the 60th Anniversary celebrations of the Independence of Maldives on July 26.

Notably, the visit by PM Modi comes at a historic juncture as New Delhi and Male are marking their 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

This will be the Prime Minister's third visit to the Maldives and the first visit by a Head of State or Government to the Maldives during the Presidency of Mohamed Muizzu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor