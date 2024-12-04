India committed to advance "deep-rooted" India-Kuwait ties: PM Modi after meeting FM Al-Yahya

New Delhi [India], December 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, met Kuwait Foreign Minister, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and affirmed confidence in advancing the historical and deep-rooted ties between between the two countries.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi lauded the Kuwaiti leadership for ensuring the welfare of Indian nationals.

"Glad to receive Foreign Minister of Kuwait H.E. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. I thank the Kuwaiti leadership for the welfare of the Indian nationals. India is committed to advance our deep-rooted and historical ties for the benefit of our people and the region," he stated on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1864309806439518358

Kuwait's Foreign Minister also held a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

During the bilateral meeting between them, the leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Kuwait ties in areas including political, trade, investment, energy, food security and people to people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in a press statement.

During the bilateral meeting, Jaishankar congratulated Kuwait on its successful leadership of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and also highlighted areas of cooperation between the two countries and thanked his counterpart for taking care of the Indian community in Kuwait.

"Our two countries, enjoy long-standing friendship, and in our case, centuries old. We are committed to strengthening our bilateral ties across various domains, including trade, investment, energy, IT, cultural, and consular", he said.

He brought to attention that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with the Grand Prince of Kuwait on the margins of the UN General Assembly, which "imparted a fresh momentum in our bilateral relations."

"The fact that we are meeting twice in the space of four months also says something about our commitment, really, to take the relationship to a higher level," he added.

Kuwait Foreign Minister, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, during the meeting, called India as a "very important partner," adding that he looks forward to upgrade their bilateral relationship into a strategic partnership.

He also expressed gratitude on meeting PM Modi and called him "one of the wisest person worldwide. Prime Minister put India in a better level. And I'm sure he will continue for that."

In a significant development, the two ministers signed an MoU on establishing a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) at the level of Foreign Ministers.

New Joint Working Groups in areas of Trade, Investment, Education, Technology, Agriculture, Security and Culture, will be set up under the JCC. The JCC mechanism will act as an umbrella institutional mechanism to comprehensively review and monitor the entire gamut of our bilateral relations under the new Joint Working Groups and the existing ones in areas including Hydrocarbons, Health and Consular matters, the MEA noted.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1864333934890525046

Jaishankar said that the two leaders discussed the multifaceted relations and ways to further expand ties. Notably, they also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and our cooperation with the GCC.

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, is in Delhi at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. This is the first official visit of H.E. Abudullah Ali Al Yahya as the Foreign Minister of Kuwait to India.

India and Kuwait enjoy friendly relations, which are rooted in history and have stood the test of time. India has been a natural trading partner of Kuwait.

Rooted in centuries of trade and cultural exchange, the partnership predates Kuwait's independence in 1961, during which the Indian Rupee served as its legal tender. Kuwait's economy, before the discovery of oil, thrived on maritime activities, including shipbuilding, pearl diving, and trading goods like Arabian horses, dates, and pearls with India in exchange for wood, spices, and textiles.

This legacy of cooperation was commemorated during the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2021-22.

The Indian community, estimated to be one million strong, forms the largest expatriate group in Kuwait. Known for their diverse contributions, Indians hold roles across various fields, from engineering, medicine, and IT to business and trade.

The robust Indian business community in Kuwait, comprising retailers, distributors, and professionals, has played a pivotal role in strengthening economic ties.Cultural and social engagement also thrives through over 200 Indian associations registered with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

The Indian community with a strength of approximately 1 million is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait and is regarded as the community of first preference among the expatriate communities, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in a press statement.

These groups actively organise programs to promote cultural exchange and community welfare, further solidifying the people-to-people connection between the nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor