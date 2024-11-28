India continues to have a challenging relationship with Canada: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

New Delhi [India], November 28 : India has had and continues to have a challenging relationship with Canada primarily because of the political space provided by the Canadian government to extremist and secessionist elements who advocate an anti-India agenda, and have been misusing Canadian freedoms for carrying out violent activities that threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that respect for each other's concerns, territorial integrity and sovereignty are the pre-requisites for any stable bilateral relationship.

"In this regard, Government of India has repeatedly urged the Canadian Government to take and effective action against all anti-India elements operating from its soil. This includes preventing secessionist and extremist elements from glorifying the assassination of our leaders; issuing threats to our current political leadership and diplomats; disrespecting and vandalizing places of worship; and espousing for the balkanization of India by holding so-called "referendums", he said.

He said the welfare, safety and security of Indian nationals who are living, working and studying in Canada remains of utmost importance to the Government of India.

Issues faced by Indian nationals in Canada are brought to the attention of Canadian authorities whenever they arise, for swift redressal, he said.

Answering another query, the minister said that Canadian authorities have provided security cover to Indian diplomats and diplomatic properties. However, they were unable to provide security cover to our Consular Camps.

"While the Canadian authorities have been able to provide security protection to our diplomats and diplomatic properties, they have recently expressed their inability to provide security cover to our Consular Camps from the violent acts of secessionist and extremist elements," he said.

India's ties with Canada have seen sharp deterioration with India repeatedly expressing its deep concern about extremism and the culture of violence and anti-India activities in Canada and has asked Canadian authorities to take action against these activities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor