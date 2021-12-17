India contributed to both institution building, human resource development in Vietnam: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that the trade between India and Vietnam have crossed the mark of 10 billion US dollars in 2020 and it is likely to exceed 10 billion this year.

"Our trade has been robust even in the midst of global uncertainties. It crossed the 10 billion dollar mark in 2020 and is likely to exceed 10 billion this year," Jaishankar said at the celebrations of the 5th anniversary of the India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership in New Delhi.

"We have contributed to both institution building and human resource development in Vietnam. Under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation, India has been implementing quick impact projects in Vietnam numbering 37 in 33 provinces which are benefiting local community and helping Vietnam in reaching its sustainable development goal," the Foreign Minister said.

Jaishanakar also informed that both India and Vietnam have signed various Memorandum of Understanding.

"Three MoU have been signed, in parliamentary cooperation, information and technology and marine sciences. Two letters of intent have also been concluded in the domain of post and digital media. 12 business MoUs have been signed between our enterprises," he said.

"At a time of global uncertainty, and post-Covid economic recovery, the India Vietnam partnership will be a significant stabilising factor in the Indo-Pacific," he added.

Asserting that India's Act East policy is a guiding partner and helped in the larger Indo-Pacific approach, Jaishankar also said that from the Indian perspective, Vietnam is a key partner in both ASEAN and Indo-Pacific.

He also said that as political and security partners India and Vietnam have converging interests in a multipolar and rebalancing world.

"We have been supporting each other's objectives whether in ASEAN led forums or global platforms. Our cooperation in the UN security council this year has been exemplary, our shared respect for the international laws including clause 1982 and a rule-based order, there is a strong commonality," he said.

On Thursday, a Parliamentary delegation led by the Chairman of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Vietnam, Vuong Dinh Hue, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Noting that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vietnam in 2016 and the virtual summit between the Prime Ministers of the two countries in December 2020 has given a new direction to India Vietnam relations, Birla expressed satisfaction that from political exchanges to the fields of defence, trade, commerce and culture bilateral relations have been further strengthened.

