India could become global hub of MRO sector, looking forward to work with Singapore: MEA

New Delhi [India], January 17 : Highlighting the "tremendous" potential of employment generation and value addition in the Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) sector, the Ministry of External Affairs affirmed that India can emerge as a "hub" of MRO, adding that it is looking forward to work with Singapore in the area.

"Maintenance, repair of aircraft is gaining a lot of importance for us... A tremendous amount of employment can be generated and value addition can be made. India could become a hub of MRO for others as well. Singapore is itself a very strong MRO centre. They too are looking forward to working with us, and we are also looking forward to working with them," MEA secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar said in a press briefing on Friday.

The MEA Secy also emphasised ongoing collaborations in energy and data sectors between India and Singapore. He said that both nations would sign an MOU in the direction

"There is already some work going on in terms of the energy corridor which is Energy Corridor hydrogen between India and Singapore along the eastern part of India...You will also see an MOU being signed on it, during this particular visit on that," he said.

Regarding the data corridor, he said, "The data corridor is also an important area between Gujarat (GIFT City) and Singapore, which is also being discussed."

Being asked about Myanmar, Mazmumdar said that India is working closely with all the ASEAN nations, and discussions were also held regarding Myanmar.

"We work very closely with the ASEAN countries... Since Myanmar is both a neighbour of India and ASEAN and BIMSTEC member... There was a discussion on the current situation in Myanmar," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, reaffirmed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. The leaders discussed advanced sectors such as semiconductors, digitalisation, skilling, and connectivity.

Highlighting the conversation, PM Modi stated on X, "Earlier this evening, met the President of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam. We discussed the full range of the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We talked about futuristic sectors like semiconductors, digitalisation, skilling, connectivity and more. We also spoke on ways to improve cooperation in industry, infrastructure and culture."

Notably, the situation in Myanmar has remained tense, ever since the military seized power in in a coup three years ago. Several incidents of violence and clashes have been reported, leading to security concerns in the region.

India has always called for dialogue and restoration of democracy in the crisis-hit nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meetings with leaders at East Asia Summit in Laos, emphasised the inclusion of Myanmar and said it should not be isolated. He also stressed the importance of restoration of democracy in the crisis-hit nation, and urged all nations to work for it together.

