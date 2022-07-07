India elected to UNESCO's Inter-governmental panel for 4 years: Tourism Minister Reddy

India has been elected to the Inter-governmental Committee of UNESCO's 2003 Convention for safeguarding the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) for four years, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development Of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

"India gets elected for Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO 2003 Convention for Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) for the 2022-2026 cycle," tweeted Reddy.

He also said that India had previously served as a member of the ICH Committee twice, once from 2006 to 2010 and the second term from 2014 to 2018.

"As the nation celebrates Azadi Ka #AmritMahotsav, India will be a part of two prominent Committees of UNESCO - Intangible Cultural Heritage (2022-2026) and World Heritage (2021-2025). This is yet another opportunity for India to reinstate the values of 'Vasudeva Kutumbakam'," the Union Minister added.

The Intergovernmental Committee of the 2003 Convention consists of 24 members, which are elected by the General Assembly of the States Parties. The General Assembly meets in ordinary sessions every two years and may convene extraordinary sessions if it deems it necessary or at the request of either the Committee or of at least one-third of the States Parties, according to UNESCO ICH.

Half of the Committee members are renewed every two years. In order to reflect the diversity of opinions and of safeguarding measures concerning intangible cultural heritage around the world, the General Assembly decided to apply the principle of equitable geographical distribution to the election of Committee members. The number of Committee members from each region proportionally depends on the number of States from that region that has already ratified the Convention.

The Committee meets in ordinary sessions every year and in extraordinary sessions at the request of at least two-thirds of its States Members.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor