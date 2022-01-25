India emphasizes respecting principles of sovereignty and political independence at the UNSC

India emphasizes normative architecture respecting principles of sovereignty and political independence at the United Nations Security Council Open Debate held on "Protection of civilians in armed conflict: Wars in cities - protection of civilians in urban settings" on Tuesday.

India's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations, T S Tirumurti in his speech at the UNSC, expressed concern about the resurgence in armed conflicts around the globe which has been further complicated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The use of explosive weapons, particularly those with wide-area effects, continues to expose civilians to a high risk of indiscriminate effects. People in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and Yemen have witnessed the devastation caused by urban conflicts, according to Ambassador T S Tirumuri's statement.

Further, Ambassador in his speech expressed concern that the parties to the armed conflicts till this day seem to consider civilian population and civilian infrastructure as legitimate targets.

Also, Ambassador T S Tirumurti in his speech at the UNSC urged the international community should therefore stand firm on its opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and reject any attempt to provide any justifications for terrorist acts.

India stands ready to support efforts towards strengthening the normative architecture for the protection of civilians and the provision of humanitarian assistance in armed conflict in urban areas as part of a broader endeavour, according to Ambassador T S Tirumurti.

( With inputs from ANI )

